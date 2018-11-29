Reviewing Every NFL Team's Worst Move from This Past Offseason

0 of 32

Hundreds of personnel moves are made during an NFL calendar year. Some prove to be positive; others don't go so well.

The latter can have a profoundly negative impact on a team's roster.

The wrong coaching hire, free-agent signing, draft pick, trade or contract extension can set a team back even when it makes the decision with the best interests in mind.

No owner or general manager is perfect. Mistakes can and will be made. Even the league's best-run organizations made poor choices this past offseason when building their 2018 squads.

The magnitude of the errors ranges from a blip on the radar some may not even remember to impactful long-term blunder.

Decision-making is a crucial aspect of running any business, especially professional football. Change is constant, but it's not always beneficial. Every team's worst offseason move has been on display during the regular season.



How much have these affected each franchise? More than most teams would have liked.