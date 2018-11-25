NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Saints vs. Cowboys and Entire Slate Released

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons talk after a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Not even a trip to the red-hot Dallas Cowboys is enough to make the New Orleans Saints underdogs.

The Saints will walk into Dallas on Thursday as seven-point favorites, according to betting odds released by OddsShark on Sunday:


New Orleans has reeled off 10 straight wins since a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints and Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best record in the NFC, but New Orleans holds the head-to-head tiebreak.

The Cowboys have moved into first place in the NFC East on the back of a three-game winning streak. Head coach Jason Garrett looked like he was heading toward the chopping block after a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but Dallas has pulled off a trio of one-score victories thanks to some stellar play from Ezekiel Elliott.

Six different lines have not been made available because of injury questions or pending the result of Sunday/Monday night games.

The New England Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings despite the Vikings still playing Sunday.

New England returned from its bye to defeat the New York Jets, 27-13, on Sunday.

Related

    Broncos Snap Steelers' 6-Game Winning Streak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Snap Steelers' 6-Game Winning Streak

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers the NFL's Best SB Sleeper?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers the NFL's Best SB Sleeper?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Rivers Ties NFL Record for Consecutive Completions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rivers Ties NFL Record for Consecutive Completions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns' Future Couldn't Be Brighter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns' Future Couldn't Be Brighter

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report