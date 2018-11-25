NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Saints vs. Cowboys and Entire Slate Released

NFL Week 13 Odds: Early Lines for Saints vs. Cowboys and Entire Slate ReleasedNovember 26, 2018
Not even a trip to the red-hot Dallas Cowboys is enough to make the New Orleans Saints underdogs.
The Saints will walk into Dallas on Thursday as seven-point favorites, according to betting odds released by OddsShark on Sunday:
OddsShark @OddsShark
NFL Week 13 opening lines (@betonline_ag): NO @ DAL +7 IND @ JAX +2.5 ARI @ GB NA CLE @ HOU NA CAR @ TB +4 DEN @ CIN NA BAL @ ATL NA BUF @ MIA -6 CHI @ NYG +4.5 LAR @ DET +7 KC @ OAK +13 NYJ @ TEN NA MIN @ NE -5.5 SF @ SEA -9.5 LAC @ PIT NA WAS @ PHI -7
New Orleans has reeled off 10 straight wins since a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints and Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best record in the NFC, but New Orleans holds the head-to-head tiebreak.
The Cowboys have moved into first place in the NFC East on the back of a three-game winning streak. Head coach Jason Garrett looked like he was heading toward the chopping block after a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but Dallas has pulled off a trio of one-score victories thanks to some stellar play from Ezekiel Elliott.
Six different lines have not been made available because of injury questions or pending the result of Sunday/Monday night games.
The New England Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings despite the Vikings still playing Sunday.
New England returned from its bye to defeat the New York Jets, 27-13, on Sunday.
Broncos Snap Steelers' 6-Game Winning Streak