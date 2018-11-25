Vikings Use Adam Thielen as the Bar in Limbo Celebration After Dalvin Cook TD

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates with teammates after catching a 26-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

We now know how low Dalvin Cook can go.

Verdict? Eh.

Celebration-wise, though, the Minnesota Vikings pulled out all the choreography following a Cook touchdown in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings linemen lifted up receiver Adam Thielen and turned him into a limbo pole, allowing Cook and Stefon Diggs to go under after the score.

As far as limbos go, this is the first level. Cook barely had to duck down. That's what can happen when monster offensive linemen lift up a person for a 5'10" guy to scoot under; there's not gonna be many limbs to be bo'd.

Creativity: 9/10

Execution: 6/10

Overall Score: 7.5/10

Next time have the linemen do a little bit of squatting, and perhaps we'll give a more favorable grade.

Related

    Chargers the NFL's Best SB Sleeper?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers the NFL's Best SB Sleeper?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns' Future Couldn't Be Brighter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns' Future Couldn't Be Brighter

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Snap Steelers' 6-Game Winning Streak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Snap Steelers' 6-Game Winning Streak

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rivers Ties NFL Record for Consecutive Completions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rivers Ties NFL Record for Consecutive Completions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report