Vikings Use Adam Thielen as the Bar in Limbo Celebration After Dalvin Cook TD

Vikings Use Adam Thielen as the Bar in Limbo Celebration After Dalvin Cook TDNovember 26, 2018
We now know how low Dalvin Cook can go.
Verdict? Eh.
Celebration-wise, though, the Minnesota Vikings pulled out all the choreography following a Cook touchdown in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings linemen lifted up receiver Adam Thielen and turned him into a limbo pole, allowing Cook and Stefon Diggs to go under after the score.
As far as limbos go, this is the first level. Cook barely had to duck down. That's what can happen when monster offensive linemen lift up a person for a 5'10" guy to scoot under; there's not gonna be many limbs to be bo'd.
Creativity: 9/10
Execution: 6/10
Overall Score: 7.5/10
Next time have the linemen do a little bit of squatting, and perhaps we'll give a more favorable grade.
