Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

The last two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, took a bye in Week 12. From this point forward, fantasy owners must choose wisely in their acquisitions and drops.

A bad decision could free a solid fantasy asset for an opponent to pick up in a critical matchup. As injuries pile up, pay attention to players with expanding workloads late in the season.

Looking at Sunday's action, a couple of storylines should have fantasy owners turning to the waiver wire to potentially save their season or solidify dominance.

It's rare to find an emerging running back late November, but the Philadelphia Eagles have an undrafted free agent who's gaining traction. The Baltimore Ravens may take an extended look at their future signal-caller. In both situations, managers can capitalize on the offensive momentum.

Let's take a look at 10 potential breakout candidates available in more than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:20 p.m. ET.

Breakout, Waiver-Wire Targets

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints (47 percent owned)

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons (42 percent owned)

RB Josh Adams, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins (55 percent owned)

RB Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams (51 percent owned)

WR Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions (51 percent owned)

WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers (38 percent owned)

WR Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2 percent owned)

WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans (9 percent owned)

TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions (9 percent owned)

DEF Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (24 percent owned)

RB Josh Adams, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles followed through on a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, indicating the coaching staff would lean on undrafted rookie ball-carrier Josh Adams to carry the majority load in the backfield.

After logging seven rush attempts in back-to-back games for a combined 100 yards and a touchdown over the last two outings, Adams recorded 22 carries for 84 yards and a score against the New York Giants Sunday. He also scored on a two-point conversion.

With Jay Ajayi (ACL) on injured reserve, Adams has clearly emerged as the featured option in the backfield. Now that he has the green light for more touches, owners shouldn't hesitate to swipe him off the waiver wire. It's probably the last week the 22-year-old ball-carrier remains available in more than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.

WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals don't garner national attention, but it's important to know rookie quarterback Josh Rosen doesn't have a laser-focus on wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Christian Kirk led the team in receiving yards (536).

Kirk has scored in two of his last four outings and eclipsed 50 yards in five contests this season. As the Cardinals offense adjusts to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who took over for Mike McCoy after Week 7, we'll likely see Rosen's productivity as a passer improve in the final five games, which means more fantasy points for his top targets Fitzgerald and Kirk.

Because of Kirk's second-round draft tag, and Fitzgerald's age (35), we'll likely see the Texas A&M product become a strong focal point in the offense as the Cardinals' youth looks to finish the season on a strong note.

WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield scorched the Cincinnati Bengals defense with a hot hand Sunday, throwing for 258 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Perhaps he drew some motivation from facing his former head coach Hue Jackson, who accepted an assistant position with the opposition:

While it's too early to call Mayfield a strong waiver-wire pickup in his rookie season, owners should target his No. 2 wide receiver Antonio Callaway. The Florida product hauled in four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown Sunday—his best performance since catching three passes for 81 yards and a score in Week 2.

The Browns offense has generated at least 342 total yards over their last three contests. There's a sign of progress since the team decided to fire Jackson and ex-offensive coordinator Todd Haley. For those struggling at the wide receiver position, Callaway, a highly-touted fourth-rounder, may trend up going forward in a developing passing attack.

WR Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis Colts

As quarterback Andrew Luck reminds everyone why he went to three consecutive Pro Bowls straight out of college, the Indianapolis Colts pass-catchers have reaped the benefits in terms of production.

In October, the Colts signed Dontrelle Inman, and he's made an immediate impact in the aerial attack, converting 21 targets into 17 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Frank Reich has some familiarity with Inman; they worked together for two seasons in San Diego between the 2014-15 campaigns. The 29-year-old didn't need an extended installation period to grasp the Colts offense.

As Luck spreads the football around, Inman holds WR3 or flex value within the 10th-ranked passing offense. He's logged at least 40 yards or scored a touchdown in four of his five appearances with the Colts.

Fantasy Tip: Don't Drop Lamar Jackson Yet

Lamar Jackson has rewarded the Ravens and fantasy football owners in two starts. His team has a 2-0 record with him under center, and he's produced 39.12 fantasy points over the last two outings.

Even though the Oakland Raiders picked him off twice Sunday, he flashed his arm on multiple occasions rather than play as a running back in the pocket similar to his first start. The 21-year-old signal-caller connected with tight end Mark Andrews for a 74-yard play and wideout John Brown for 25 yards.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Ravens may start Jackson against the Atlanta Falcons regardless of Joe Flacco's availability:

The Falcons have lost three consecutive games and rank 29th in points allowed, which creates a fairly good matchup for Jackson if he's the starting quarterback with the ability to run and stretch the field. Before disposing the rookie signal-caller, keep an eye on Flacco's progress and the Ravens' decision on a starter for Week 13.

Scoring stats and ownership stats via Yahoo Sports and current as of Nov. 25.