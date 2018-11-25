Bruce Arians Only Interested in Browns Head Coaching Job

John Froschauer/Associated Press

If Bruce Arians returns to coaching, it will only be to fill the vacant Cleveland Browns head coaching position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report, Arians is "very serious" about potentially coaching the Browns and said the main reason he has interest in the position is because of the fans and the environment in Cleveland.

The report mirrors Arians' comments earlier in November.

"Cleveland is the only job I would consider," he told reporters on Nov. 5, per Steve Doerschuk of CantonRep.com.

Arians, 66, is currently working as an analyst for CBS Sports. But the former interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2012) and head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2013 to 2017) does have ties to Cleveland. He served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003 and reportedly wanted the team's vacant head coaching job in 2013, though the Browns went with Rob Chudzinski.

While Chudzinski went 4-12 in his lone season for the Browns, Arians went 49-30-1 with the Cardinals and led the team to two postseason berths.

It remains unclear if the Browns will fill their coaching vacancy with a more experienced option like Arians or go for an up-and-coming coaching candidate like Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor or Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.



But Arians very much wants to throw his hat into the mix.