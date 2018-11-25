Tito Ortiz Beats Chuck Liddell Via 1st-Round Knockout on Golden Boy Promotions

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 14: Boxer Tito Ortiz speaks during undercard press conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on September 14, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Tito Ortiz knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round of their fight Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

This is the first time Ortiz has defeated Liddell after he lost their prior two head-to-head meetings. It's also Ortiz's first fight since January 2017. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

