Tito Ortiz Beats Chuck Liddell Via 1st-Round Knockout on Golden Boy Promotions

Tito Ortiz knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round of their fight Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

This is the first time Ortiz has defeated Liddell after he lost their prior two head-to-head meetings. It's also Ortiz's first fight since January 2017.

