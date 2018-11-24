Fighter Knocks Out Both Opponent and Referee with 1 Combination

Steven Rondina@srondinaFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

While it's often forgotten, refereeing in combat sports is a dangerous job. Officials are tasked with routinely jumping between two athletes trying to brutalize one another, and if they don't properly anticipate where the action is going? Well, bad things can happen.

That's what happened in Thailand on Saturday at Max Muay Thai. During the event, Gou Dakui scored not just one, but two knockouts as he dropped his opponent with punches and then smashed the referee with a kick as he tried to halt the action. Check out the finish above.

It was a lightning-quick sequence that saw the ref step in to try to catch the falling fighter, only to run teeth-first into Dakui's shin. Thankfully, medical staff were quick to step in to help the ref. Dakui will likely receive no punishment for this unfortunate sequence.

