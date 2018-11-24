Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3: Fight Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3: Fight Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and PredictionsNovember 24, 2018
Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will settle their long-term rivalry with a trilogy match on Saturday evening in a Golden Boy MMA bout, well over a decade since their last fight.
In 2004, Liddell knocked out Ortiz. In 2006, he replicated that result. But he'll come into Saturday's match as the underdog, largely because of the fact that he hasn't fought professionally since 2010 after losing five of his last six fights.
Ortiz, meanwhile, last fought at Bellator 170 in January 2017, submitting Chael Sonnen with a rear-naked choke.
Below, we'll break down the key event details and preview the fight.
Details
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m. ET
Where: The Forum in Inglewood, California
Watch: Pay-per-view
Stream: FITE TV
Undercard: Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor (light heavyweight); Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero (catchweight 160 pounds); Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios (bantamweight); Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota (heavyweight)
Odds: Ortiz is the favorite at -315 (bet $315 to win $100) and Liddell the underdog at +245, per OddsShark.com.
Preview
For Liddell, Saturday's fight is about more than finishing off his trilogy with Ortiz. It's also about determining whether he can continue his fight career and gauging his form, per Brian Campbell of CBSSports.com:
"I wanted to get back into the game. I got interested and excited about fighting again and I needed a tuneup fight. And I needed a tuneup fight that we could sell. Tito is a great tuneup fight and a great measuring stick to where I am and where my comeback is. If everything goes to plan on Saturday, I'll be ready to go and fight someone for real. If I can't perform to the level I expect to, I'll hang it up for good."
Ortiz took exception to being described as a "tuneup" opponent:
"He says I'm a tuneup fight? Man, I think this guy has lost his mind over the last eight years. You have to understand, I've been competing over the last eight years. The last time I fought was 2017 against Chael Sonnen and choked him out in two and a half minutes. My timing is there, my wrestling is there and everything is still there exactly where I'm going to need to be able to beat Chuck Liddell.
"At the end of the day, we are enemies, we are not acquaintances, we are not friends and on Saturday night I'm going to smash his face and we won't be friends then either."
Ortiz raises a fair point. While Liddell has been out of the MMA game for eight years, Ortiz has gone 4-5 in that span between UFC and Bellator. And Liddell's career didn't end in a blaze of glory, either. While he was one of the sport's biggest stars, winning his first seven UFC fights and defending his light heavyweight title four times, he won just one UFC bout after that over Wanderlei Silva in 2007.
Going 11 years without an MMA win makes you a pretty obvious underdog. It also limits the relevance of the fight in the public eye:
Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter
Ortiz has mentioned to me that he and Liddell's purses also have major incentives determined by gate and PPV buys.
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Current look at ticket sales for Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz at the Forum this weekend. The blue dots are the seats that are still available. The upper decks have been closed off and are not available for seating. https://t.co/EHOmGsvJFe
Even Sonnen took the opportunity to throw some shade:
Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen
They just posted Chuck Liddell’s open work out. That’s the first time I’ve seen someone lose a shadow boxing match.
Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen
Tito Ortiz HAS BEEN a world champion. Chuck Liddell HAS BEEN one of the most feared fighters in mixed martial arts. The most important fact I've mentioned here is that both are HAS BEENS.
No, this isn't exactly Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's more Rocky Balboa than Rocky II. But that doesn't necessarily mean the fight will be nothing more than a nostalgia play. If Liddell has any juice remaining after his lengthy hiatus, fight fans will find out on Saturday.
Once the most feared fighter in the game, Liddell now has to prove he can hang in MMA at all, while Ortiz will be looking to finally gain the upper hand in this rivalry. Both men still have plenty to prove, and that alone is all the drama a fight needs.
Prediction
Ortiz by knockout
