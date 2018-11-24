Canucks' Antoine Roussel Fined $5K for Biting Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Antoine Roussel #26 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 21, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel was fined $5,000 on Saturday for biting San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during San Jose's 4-0 win Friday.

According to ESPN.com, Roussel bit Vlasic during the game's final minute, and the $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable for biting in the NHL.

As seen in the following video, courtesy of Sharks on NBCS, Roussel bit Vlasic's bare fist while officials attempted to break up a tussle between them:

Roussel and Vlasic were each given two-minute penalties for roughing on the play, while Roussel was given an additional two minutes for cross-checking and a 10-minute misconduct.

The 29-year-old Roussel is in the midst of his first season with the Canucks after he spent the first six years of his career with the Dallas Stars.

In 21 games this season, Roussel has three goals and five assists for eight points, as well as 65 penalty minutes.

Vlasic, 31, has spent his entire, 13-year career with the Sharks, and he has registered one goal and five assists for six points through 23 games this season.

The Sharks and Canucks aren't scheduled to meet again until Feb. 11.   

