FIFA to Consider Proposal to Hold World Cup Every 2 Years

Michael Probst/Associated Press

FIFA will reportedly consider a proposal to move the World Cup to every two years rather than four, an idea first raised by former president Sepp Blatter.

As reported by the Independent's Miguel Delaney, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez Wilson-Smith tabled a proposal during last month's FIFA congress.

The idea has been raised as an alternative to expanding the UEFA Nations League to include South American nations. Blatter originally suggested having a World Cup every two years back in 1999, per the Guardian.

Dominguez explained his decision was motivated by a desire to work closer together with other federations:

"I always say we have to work together and never say 'no,' I always say 'why not?' By saying that, we always will support an idea like that, or a proposal like we have done to FIFA, to do the World Cup every two years and not every four.

"Instead of having a Nations League in between, we can just go ahead every years and do a World Cup that is for everyone, for the players because at the moment sometimes they could play four World Cups if we move to a two-year cycle. If we stay with this format, many players could not play more than two."

The current cycle sees a final World Cup tournament held every four years, while the continental tournaments have their own schedules. The European championships, Asian Cup and OFC Nations Cup are also organised every four years, but the Africa Cup of Nations and Gold Cup are held every two years.

The Copa America is the official championship for CONMEBOL, but it has invited teams from other federations and has run on an irregular schedule recently, with tournaments taking place in 2011, 2015 and 2016 and the next editions scheduled for 2019, 2020 and 2024.

UEFA introduced the Nations League as a new tournament this year, designed to replace a portion of the international friendlies with an actual tournament. The new format has so far been a success, and CONCACAF has already decided to adopt its own version, which is set to start in 2019.