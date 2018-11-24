Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Results: Prize Money and Top Highlights

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson took home the $9 million cash prize during Friday's The Match contest, beating longtime rival Tiger Woods after overtime.

The two played 22 holes in total, with neither taking a lead of bigger than a single shot on their way to extra holes. A short putt from Mickelson in the dark proved the difference:

While the contest was a close one Mickelson generally outplayed Woods. He won $600,000 worth of challenges, compared to $200,000 for his opponent. That money will be headed to charity.

Mickelson took the lead on the second with par, but the two seemed more concerned with their side bets early on. Lefty lost $200,000 on the first by not making birdie, but he more than made up for it with several wins in closest-to-the-pin competitions.

He also cleverly picked his moments to decline:

Things were tied after seven holes, courtesy of a birdie from Woods, but Mickelson regained the lead on the eighth.

The 48-year-old seemed to elevate his play every time money was on the line. Down one entering the 13th, he won his third straight closest-to-the-pin challenge with an incredible shot and proceeded to make birdie to tie things up yet again:

He would take the lead on the 15th by making par and seemed primed to earn the win in regulation, but Woods reminded everyone of his incredible quality with a sensational chip on the 17th to tie once again.

The 42-year-old didn't have a great tee shot but more than made up for it with this effort, putting the pressure on his opponent:

Mickelson missed the birdie putt and the 18th was halved.

With the light fading fast and temperatures dropping both struggled in overtime, missing several key putts. Woods had a great shot at birdie on the 19th but put it well wide:

The winner took to Twitter after the contest:

Woods may have the edge in career titles and majors, but Mickelson will now have some bragging rights of his own unless these two decide to do this again at some point in the future.