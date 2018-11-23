Report: Manny Pacquiao Could Fight Floyd Mayweather or Errol Spence Jr. in 2019

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao is expected to fight either Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Errol Spence Jr. in the fall of 2019 should he defeat Adrien Broner in January, according to The Ring's Mike Coppinger.

