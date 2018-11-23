Report: Manny Pacquiao Could Fight Floyd Mayweather or Errol Spence Jr. in 2019

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, throws a right against Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, during their welterweight title fight on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao is expected to fight either Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Errol Spence Jr. in the fall of 2019 should he defeat Adrien Broner in January, according to The Ring's Mike Coppinger.

                    

