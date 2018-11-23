LaMelo Ball Drops 13 in Spire Academy's Win at The Skill Factory Tournament

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball and Spire Institute were back in action on Friday night against the Tennessee Preparatory Academy at The Skill Factory Holiday Invitational in Georgia.

Friday night was just the latest appearance for Ball, who announced back on Nov. 6 he was enrolling at the Geneva, Ohio, high school to complete his senior year. He made his debut for Spire nearly two weeks ago, dropping 21 points and 10 assists in an exhibition victory.

At The Skill Factory tournament, the 17-year-old's game was on full display as he led his team to a 97-81 victory:

According to Skill Factory head coach Rob Johnson, Ball finished the game with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting while also notching four rebounds.

Ball, of course, is not far removed from playing for BC Prienai in Lithuania earlier this year. That professional stint has caused multiple teams to already cancel their scheduled games with Spire.

TMZ Sports reported earlier this month that the ex-pro is not eligible to be considered for the 2019 McDonald's All-American Game.

