Tiger Woods Hits Gorgeous Approach Shot on 4th Hole vs. Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods Hits Gorgeous Approach Shot on 4th Hole vs. Phil MickelsonNovember 23, 2018
Tiger Woods started off a bit slow at Capital One's The Match, but he came alive on the fourth hole.
Searching for a spark against Phil Mickelson, Woods laced his approach shot on the par-five fourth to within a few feet of the hole.
Unfortunately for Woods, Mickelson was dialed in early and halved the hole to remain 1-up.
