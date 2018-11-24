Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The final race of the 2018 Formula 1 season is upon us, as the drivers will battle it out one more time at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The World Championship and Constructors Championship have long been decided. Sunday's main battle should be for third and fourth place in the individual championship, with Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen still in the running.

Channel 4 F1 shone a light on the battle:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Start Time: 12:10 p.m. GMT/7:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

For a full drivers list, visit the Formula One website.

The main focus leading up to Sunday's race has been on the 2019 season, with teams finalising their lineup and plans for the future.

Next season will see the triumphant return of Robert Kubica, a fan-favourite making an unlikely comeback:

Mercedes have also confirmed Esteban Ocon will return to the Silver Arrows in a reserve role, likely setting him up as a replacement for Bottas in 2020:

There's racing still to be done, however. The Yas Marina Circuit has served up plenty of excellent races over the years―although overtaking has been a problem, as it has been with numerous modern Hermann Tilke tracks―and the combination of gorgeous setting and day turning to night during the race should provide a fitting end to the year.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have won this race a record three times, and both made the podium last year behind Bottas. The Finn will be gunning for a similar result, as he has some ground to make up on Raikkonen.

Mercedes are expected to back Bottas this weekend after a difficult season that saw him move over for Hamilton on several occasions. He showed his pace in Friday practice:

Bottas' battle to hold off Ocon for a seat in 2020 will start on Sunday, and a win in Abu Dhabi could be just what he needs entering the winter months.