Monday Morning Digest: Colts, Seahawks and Other Wild Cards Gone Wild!

1 of 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There's not much drama in the divisional races this year. The Patriots, Rams and Saints look very safe, the Bears, Chiefs and Steelers somewhat safe, the Texans control their own fate with an easy late schedule, and no one really cares who wins the NFC East.

The wild-card race, on the other hand, is totally bonkers. The Chargers are the only lock. Everything else is in flux. Teams that looked like shoo-ins three weeks ago are suddenly on the skids. Teams that were expected to fire their coaches around Halloween are suddenly relevant again after Thanksgiving.

Digest doesn't have the time or space to cover all of the possible wild-card scenarios—teams like the Bills and Lions are still mathematically alive right now—so we'll focus on a handful of hot teams who have suddenly gone from fringe hopefuls to legitimate playoff contenders in the last few weeks.

Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

What's up: Lamar Jackson may not be a conventional quarterback, but the Ravens are at their best when their quarterback situation is unconventional. The Ravens now have a 6-3 AFC record, which could help propel them into the postseason in the likely event that a bunch of wild-card hopefuls get knotted at around 9-7.

What's working: Jackson and undrafted rookie Gus Edwards have confounded a pair of terrible defenses (Bengals and Raiders) with options, and the Ravens defense looks a lot perkier now that the ball-control offense gives it the chance to grab some Gatorade.

What's next: Road games against the Falcons, Chiefs and Chargers will test the Ravens' ability to win with cloud-of-dust tactics. Jackson may not be ready for quality defenses or offenses that could force him to play catch-up. Then again, Joe Flacco has been in the league for 11 years, and he's rarely ready for those things, either.

Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

What's up: The Colts edged the Dolphins 27-24 Sunday for their fifth straight win. Victories over the Dolphins and Titans give them potential wild-card tiebreaker advantages.

What's working: The Colts gave up their first sack since T-shirt-and-shorts weather on Sunday, which is a sign of just how well things have been clicking on offense. They now boast worthy candidates for Coach of the Year (Frank Reich), Offensive Rookie of the Year (guard Quenton Nelson), Defensive Rookie of the Year (Darius Leonard, who recorded 10 tackles and a sack on Sunday) and the hands-down Comeback Player of the Year, if not the league MVP (Andrew Luck)

What's ahead: The Colts face all three division foes on the road down the stretch, including the Jaguars and Texans in back-to-back weeks starting next Sunday. The upcoming schedule isn't easy, but only a handful of teams are playing better than them right now.

Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

What's up: Back-to-back wins over the Packers and Panthers give the Seahawks a pair of head-to-head victories that could have massive wild-card tiebreaker significance.

What's working: We'll examine the 30-27 win over the Panthers a little later in Digest. For now, the Seahawks aren't making many mistakes, and it's paying off.

What's ahead: A pair of meetings with the 49ers in the next three weeks should leave the Seahawks at least 8-6 entering the final two weeks of the season.

The NFC East Goofball Brigade (Cowboys and Redskins 6-5, Eagles 5-6)

What's up: The mid-majors in the NFL's answer to the America East Conference had little chance to earn wild-card berths a few weeks ago. But the Panthers have lost three straight, the Packers kissed their season goodbye on Sunday night and the Vikings are embarking on the worst two-game road trip the NFL could think of (Foxborough in December, then Seattle).

The Cowboys have the best chance of winning the NFC East outright, but their wild-card portfolio is iffy (losses to the Panthers and Seahawks).

If Washington can figure out how to win with Colt McCoy, it can sweep the Eagles, beat the Giants and Jaguars and use wins over the Panthers and Packers to gain a wild-card edge if that's not enough for a division crown.

Similarly, the Eagles could sweep Washington and get back into consideration after clawing out a win against the Giants, though their tiebreaker portfolio stinks and, really, they aren't very good.

What's working: The Amari Cooper acquisition opened up the Cowboys offense, and their defense is playing well. Washington has a favorable schedule. The Eagles haven't rolled over and died just yet.

What's ahead: Saints-Cowboys and the first of two Eagles-Redskins games will either bring clarity next week or muddle the NFC East—and the whole wild-card race—even more.