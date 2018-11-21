Jordan Rodgers Rips Brother Aaron, Says Charity Work 'Feels Like an Act'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a sweatshirt that reads
Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the receiving end of another attack from his brother, reality TV star Jordan Rodgers, on Wednesday. 

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player posted a video Wednesday morning asking fans to consider supporting the recovery efforts amid the massive Camp Fire in California:

His brother posted a reply to the message on Twitter, urging people to support the cause but adding additional context with the Rodgers family based in California.

"But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate [and] you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…Everything else just feels like an act," Jordan wrote.

It's the latest example of continued tensions among the family.

In November 2016, Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne reported Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken with his family since December 2014. Immediate relatives weren't even made aware of his cellphone number.

Ed Rodgers, the quarterback's father, told Karen Crouse of the New York Times last year details from the B/R article were "accurate" and lamented the lack of contact.

"Fame can change things," Ed said.

Jordan Rodgers posted an Instagram picture of himself alongside Luke Rodgers, the eldest brother, for National Siblings Day in April, but made no mention of Aaron.

The Packers' QB has not publicly discussed the family issues. He'll lead Green Bay into action Sunday night for a key clash with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

