Quincy Enunwa, Jets Agree to Contract Extension Reportedly Worth Up to $36M

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Friday that they signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a multiyear contract extension.

According to Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly, the extension is four years in length with a maximum value of $36 million and slightly over $20 million guaranteed.

Enunwa said the following regarding his decision to re-sign with the Jets: "I knew when I got here that I wanted to be a Jet for a very long time. Now, I'll get my opportunity and it feels really good. ... I'm excited for the future and for some more big plays. And I think there is a lot in store for us as a team."

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta noted in November the Jets had opened negotiations regarding a possible extension for the wide receiver. He wrote that the two sides still had to finalize the details of the deal but "both sides would indeed like to find a fair landing spot."

The Jets had more than enough money to accommodate a pay raise for the 26-year-old pass-catcher. According to Spotrac, New York's $106.8 million in salary-cap space for 2019 is second-most in the league.

By the numbers, Enunwa is having a somewhat underwhelming season with 38 receptions for 449 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Darnold shoulders some of the blame for that, though, since his play has been inconsistent this season, and he also missed some time due to injury.

Early into the year, Darnold and Enunwa struck up a strong partnership. Enunwa had 21 receptions, 278 receiving yards and a touchdown through the Jets' first four games.

Although Enunwa's production fell off after that, Darnold was almost certainly one of the Jets' considerations when they decided to make this move. His development will be one of the team's top priorities in 2019, and giving him receivers with whom he's familiar should help him on the field.

Enunwa ranks second on the team this season in receptions and third in receiving yardage despite appearing in just 11 games.

The 2014 sixth-round pick out of Nebraska has bounced back after missing all of last season due to injury.

Under his new contract, Enunwa will look to return to the form that saw him record 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

The Jets might be asking too much of Enunwa to expect him to be their No. 1 wideout in 2019, but he can clearly provide a positive contribution to the team next season.