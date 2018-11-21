Kyrie Irving After Loss vs. Knicks: 'F--k Thanksgiving'

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

After the Boston Celtics' 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, C's point guard Kyrie Irving provided his thoughts on the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday:

Per Clevis Murray of The Athletic, the remark came after someone in the locker room wished Irving a happy Thanksgiving.

The comment likely goes far deeper than frustration following a disappointing loss to the 5-14 Knicks, as Weiss alluded to in a follow-up tweet:

Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, "Irving was given the Lakota name Little Mountain by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe" in a late-August ceremony. Asia Irving, Kyrie's older sister, was also honored.

As Windhorst noted, "Irving's mother, Elizabeth Larson, was a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux but was adopted out as a small child. Irving, whose mother died when he was four, has known about his lineage and has recently starting embracing it publicly."

While modern-day Thanksgiving is typically a time for family and friends to get together and share food and company, the historical roots of the holiday originate from a dark time in the Americas, when Native Americans suffered genocide at the hands of Pilgrims in the 17th century.

As Dennis Zotigh, a writer and cultural specialist at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, noted in 2016: "Many Natives particularly in the New England area remember this attempted genocide as a factual part of their history and are reminded each year during the modern Thanksgiving."

Therefore, Irving's comment isn't surprising given the context of the situation.