Rachael Ostovich Requests Restraining Order on Husband After Alleged Assault

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC women's flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich has been granted a restraining order against her husband.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Ostovich said her husband, fellow MMA fighter Arnold Berdon, assaulted her after the couple returned home from an evening out with family.

"After a night out with family, [Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground," Ostovich said in her request for a restraining order. "I gasped for breath and escaped thru [sic] balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up sev. times. Cracked orbital."

Ostovich also stated in her request, which was granted and requires Berdon to remain at least 100 feet away from her and the couple's daughter, he previously attacked her last May by punching her in the legs.

Berdon turned himself in to police in Honolulu on Tuesday and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder related to the alleged assault, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Berdon's last fight was in Titan FC against Jeremias Fernandez in June.

Ostovich joined UFC in August 2017 and competed on season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter. The Hawaii native is 1-1 in two bouts with the promotion and was scheduled to fight Paige VanZant in January, but was forced to pull out of the match with a broken orbital bone reportedly suffered during Berdon's alleged assault.