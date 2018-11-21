Raisel Iglesias, Reds Agree to 3-Year Contract Reportedly Worth $24.1M

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on September 29, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh 3-0. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias signed a three-year deal on Wednesday to remain with the team through the 2021 season. 

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that Iglesias signed a $24,150,000 contract.

Iglesias has been one of the bright spots on a struggling Reds team over the past two seasons. He's saved 58 games and posted a 2.43 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 148.0 innings.

Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams provided commentary on the move, specifically discussing how new manager David Bell may utilize Iglesias, per Joe Danneman of FOX19 Now in Cincinnati:

The fourth-year pro is entering his age-29 season and should solidify the back end of the bullpen. However, the Reds haven't won more than 68 games in a season since 2014 and face significant issues to address.

Of note, their team ERA and staff strikeout marks were both second-last in the National League. The starting rotation struggled in 2018, with Luis Castillo standing as the only pitcher to post an ERA better than 4.50.

While the offense got some breakout performances from second baseman Scooter Gennett and shortstop Jose Peraza, the Reds were fourth in strikeouts and ninth in home runs. The latter stat is a bit concerning considering that the team played in the most homer-friendly park in the bigs last season, according to ESPN MLB Park Factors.

Ultimately, the Reds took a step in the right direction in keeping Iglesias in a Cincinnati uniform. That being said, the team has a long way to go before contending, especially in a stacked NL Central where all four of the Reds' division rivals finished above .500 last year.

