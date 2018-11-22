Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Guide

Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will fight it out for supremacy in Capital One's The Match on Friday, with the winner ready to collect $9 million (£7 million) for victory.

Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas will host the unique exhibition spectacle, with two of the world's greatest golfers preparing for one-on-one combat.

The unique challenge is sure to draw huge figures on pay-per-view in the United States. Woods has recently proved he is back in championship-contending form.

Mickelson has not been playing his best over the past 12 months and is the underdog going into the Thanksgiving weekend event.

The Match will be broadcast on B/R Live, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and other pay-per-view media for $19.99.

Date: Friday, November 23

Time: 12 p.m. (local time)/3 p.m. (ET)/8 p.m. (GMT)

Odds: Woods to win: 53-10; Mickelson to win: 33-20

TV Start Time: 11 a.m. (local time)/2 p.m. (ET)/7 p.m. (GMT)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Harry How/Getty Images

Woods and Mickelson's megabucks showdown has split traditional golf fans, but no one can deny the event is sure to create excitement and intrigue for those watching on pay-per-view.

Tiger has clawed his way back to the top of the sport he dominated for so many years, and the veteran is No. 13 in the world, ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

The 42-year-old once again has younger golfers chasing his tail, with the 14-time major winner rediscovering vital form.

On paper, Mickelson should struggle against his long-time adversary, but in a one-on-one shootout, anything can happen.

Mickelson is legendary for saving his best for the most dramatic moments, and The Match will be one of the most eagerly watched competitions in the golfing calendar this year.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Mickelson expressed his desire to claim the victory, with the bragging rights at an all-time high.

Mickelson said:

"I just don't want to lose to him and give him the satisfaction because the bragging rights are going to be even worse than the money.

Every time I see you I want to be able to rub it in. I want to sit in the champions' locker room at Augusta and talk smack. I want that."

The event will see the pair play on an empty golf course with no spectators in attendance. Both players will be followed by a microphone as fans at home get a special insight.

Harry How/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport, Mickelson gave his opinion on the format:

"This event is designed to be a unique experience for the golf viewer, to create a production from drone coverage to on-screen gambling, to live mics and interaction..

It's an insight into the game which you're normally not able to see. It's why it's on pay-per-view, because we had to eliminate the commercials to have that insight in between the shots."

In the BBC Sport article, Woods said the thought of the competition gets him excited, and he will be motivated to perform as the duo tee off.

Tiger is expected to be the winner, according to the bookies, but Mickelson has the experience to pull a fantastic round out of the bag.

Either way, the individual who prevails is in line for one of the biggest paydays in sport.