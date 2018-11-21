Mark Richt Announces Miami Hurricanes Have Dismissed WR Jeff Thomas

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes leading receiver Jeff Thomas was dismissed from the program Wednesday.

Christy Cabrera Chirinos of the South Florida Sun Sentinel provided a statement from Canes head coach Mark Richt about the decision.

"We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards," Richt said. "We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey."

Thomas, a sophomore from East Saint Louis, Illinois, had recorded 35 receptions for 563 yards and three touchdowns across 11 appearances this season. He tallied 17 catches for 374 yards and two scores in 13 games as a freshman in 2017.

Susan Miller Degnan and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the wideout "clashed with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and left the team angrily this week." He skipped the Hurricanes' last two practices, missed a team meeting Tuesday and removed references to The U from his social media accounts.

Thomas has considered a possible transfer to the Illinois Fighting Illini, a source told the Miami Herald.

The high-upside playmaker was a 4-star prospect and the No. 40 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class when he committed to the Hurricanes, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Thomas will have two seasons of eligibility if he does transfer to Illinois or another school.

Meanwhile, Miami will look toward Lawrence Cager, Darrell Langham and Mike Harley to handle additional targets following their fellow receiver's departure.