NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 12 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

In Week 12 we give thanks for three football games on Thursday.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will host Thanksgiving Day matchups, and the New Orleans Saints will attempt to continue their hot streak at home against NFC South foe Atlanta Falcons.

Although many families will be enjoying a hearty meal during those contests, they're merely the appetizer for a busy NFL weekend.

Since only two teams have a bye, 30 franchises will be in action. While the number of marquee showdowns is limited, playoff positioning is starting to become important. The Green Bay Packers, for example, are in desperate need of a win.

Five games will be televised nationally—Thursday's slate, plus Sunday and Monday night—and the rest are scattered regionally.

Which games will your local station show? 506 Sports shared the coverage map for Week 12's action:

Live Streams: CBS All Access, Fox Sports Go, NBC Live, WatchESPN

NFL Week 12 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington at Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 25

New England Patriots at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Key Storylines

Washington at Dallas Cowboys

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Bad news for Washington: Alex Smith landed on injured reserve due to a gruesome right leg injury that required immediate surgery.

Good news: If replacement quarterback Colt McCoy can lead Washington to a win on the road, it would hold a two-game advantage in the NFC East. Even better for Jay Gruden's club, a victory would secure the season tiebreaker over the Cowboys.

The opposite result, however, puts the Cowboys into a favorable spot. They would improve to 3-1 against division opponents, could earn the head-to-head tiebreaker on Philly in Week 14 and close the regular season with the Giants.

This is a pivotal game for the NFC East race.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

AJ MAST/Associated Press

On the surface, the late-afternoon tilt doesn't appear to have much significance. You probably haven't heard a whole bunch of discussions about either team this season.

But they're both 5-5, tied for the AFC's final wild-card spot. Neither club can afford a loss in Indianapolis.

The Colts surely enter as the more confident side, given Andrew Luck's torrid performance during a four-game winning streak. He's tossed 13 touchdowns to only one interception in this stretch.

Miami has dropped five of its last seven contests, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill is set to return after a five-week absence.

Every conference victory is meaningful to fringe playoff teams, and either Indy or Miami will snatch one Sunday.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Packers haven't missed the playoffs in consecutive years since Aaron Rodgers became the starting quarterback.

If Minnesota defends home field Sunday night, though, that's likely to change.

Green Bay carries an 0-5 road record into a showdown with its longtime rival. One more loss, and the Packers will be facing a steep climb to rejoin the NFC playoff picture.

Minnesota would seal the season tiebreaker over Green Bay, something Seattle already owns. The Panthers are 1.5 games clear of the Packers in the wild-card standings, too.

Green Bay needs a victory to remain in the mix—and head coach Mike McCarthy needs one to aid his shaky job security.