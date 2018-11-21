Mike Zimmer on Chiefs vs. Rams Instant-Classic: 'Not My Cup of Tea'

David Banks/Associated Press

Seemingly the entire football world enjoyed Monday's 54-51 thriller between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs—except Mike Zimmer.

The Minnesota Vikings head coach made the following comment Wednesday regarding the high-scoring shootout, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune: "Not my cup of tea. It might run me out of football. I just don't think you're going to win many games when allowing 50 points."

To Zimmer's point, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to lose a game when scoring 50 or more points.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Zimmer favors strong defense given his background.

Prior to being hired as Minnesota's head coach in 2014, Zimmer spent 14 years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

He was also a defensive backs coach with the Cowboys previously.

Minnesota has boasted a prolific defense since Zimmer's arrival, especially last season when it led the NFL in total yards and points allowed.

So far this season, the Vikings are fifth in total defense and 11th in points surrendered per game.

The Vikings have struggled a bit this season to the tune of a 5-4-1 record on the heels of going 13-3 and reaching the NFC Championship Game last season.

Despite the arrival of highly touted free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikes are in the middle of the pack offensively, as they are 14th in total yards and 15th in scoring.

The Vikings currently hold the second wild-card spot in the NFC, and they trail the Chicago Bears by 1.5 games for the NFC North lead.

Meanwhile, the Rams lead the NFC at 10-1, and the Chiefs are tops in the AFC at 9-2.

Zimmer and the Vikings will attempt to improve their playoff standing Sunday night when they host the rival Green Bay Packers.