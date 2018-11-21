Does Tiger Have the Edge over Phil in Their Head-to-Head Showdown?

CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 Right Arrow Icon

Does Tiger Woods have the edge on Phil Mickelson? He is currently the favorite to win their head to head match. Watch the video above for Tiger and Phil's career stats and how they match up head-to-head.

