Fantasy Football Week 12: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Injuries and bye-week absences will again impact the fantasy football world in Week 12. While only two teams are on bye, those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

This means regular must-starts Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Tyreek Hill and Robert Woods will be unavailable. Injured players such as Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones, among others, will be unavailable as well.

The will leave a lot of fantasy owners starting second-tier starters in tough matchups. We'll analyze factors such as opponent, performance to date and player health, and our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.