Adam 'Pacman' Jones Waived by Broncos After Less Than 1 Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive back Adam Jones #24 of the Denver Broncos reacts to a call against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in {Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was waived by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and NFL.com.

As Pelissero noted, Jones implied as much in an Instagram post, thanking Denver for the opportunity and looking forward to his next chapter.

The 35-year-old Jones played seven games for Denver, defending three passes with one interception.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

