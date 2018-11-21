Adam 'Pacman' Jones Waived by Broncos After Less Than 1 Season

Bart Young/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was waived by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and NFL.com.

As Pelissero noted, Jones implied as much in an Instagram post, thanking Denver for the opportunity and looking forward to his next chapter.

The 35-year-old Jones played seven games for Denver, defending three passes with one interception.

