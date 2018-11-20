Buccaneers' O.J. Howard Placed on Injured Reserve with Foot, Ankle Injuries

Elsa/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard's season has come to an end after suffering injuries during Sunday's 38-35 loss against the New York Giants.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Howard will be placed on injured reserve because of foot and ankle injuries.

Stroud added the expectation is this won't be a long-term situation for Howard.

Howard exited the game on Tampa Bay's final scoring drive after Giants linebacker Tae Davis came down with his weight on the Bucs tight end's right leg.

With Howard sidelined for the rest of this season, the Buccaneers will likely turn to Cameron Brate as their primary tight end. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-low 9.4 yards per reception, but he has appeared in all 10 games.

Howard has been one of the few bright spots for Tampa Bay in 2018. The second-year tight end already set a career-high with 565 receiving yards, which ranks third on the team, and he's tied for the Bucs' lead with five touchdowns.