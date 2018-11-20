Lou Ann Simon Charged with 2 Felonies for Lying to Police About Larry Nassar

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of lying to police during the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

Matt Mencarini, Kara Berg and RJ Wolcott of the Lansing State Journal reported Simon was also charged with two misdemeanor counts and could be sentenced to up to four years in prison if convicted.

Simon, who'd continued to serve as a professor in the education department after resigning as president in January, is now taking a leave of absence from the school because of the case, according to The State News.

"We are aware of the charges brought today against former president Simon," MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant said in a statement. "She is taking an immediate leave of absence, without pay, to focus on her legal situation."

She becomes the third ex-Michigan State employee charged in relation to the Nassar scandal, joining former dean of osteopathic medicine William Strampel and former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

In February, Nassar received a sentence of 40 to 125 years for sexual abuse in Eaton County, Michigan, per Eric Levenson of CNN. He'd previously been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County, Michigan, for sexual assault and 60 years at the federal level for possession of child pornography.

It amounts to a life sentence for Nassar, who worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Both institutions have undergone significant leadership changes following the scandal.

Simon served as MSU president for just over 13 years starting on New Year's Day in 2005.