5-Star Anthony Edwards Reclassifies to 2019, Has Offers from Kentucky, UNC, More

Five-star guard Anthony Edwards reclassified on Tuesday, making him the No. 1 overall college basketball recruit in the Class of 2019, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

Edwards explained the decision to move his classification from 2020, saying: "Just thinking and talking about it, I decided to reclassify to 2019. I thought it was better for me and my family."

He also noted that Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan State, Florida State and Georgia are among the schools that have offered him a scholarship.

