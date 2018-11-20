NFL Predictions Week 12: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

With a few exceptions, the 2018 season has been an unpredictable one on a week-to-week basis. The intrigue is likely to continue in Week 12.

With six teams coming off bye weeks, two of the most consistently dominant franchises in the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs on bye and more than a handful of teams in desperation mode, we could have our fair share of shockers.

How will Week 12 unfold? That's what we're going to try predicting here. We're going to run down the full schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll also make score predictions for each individual game and take a closer look at some of the most interesting matchups.

NFL Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Thursday, November 22

Chicago Bears (-4, 45 O/U) at Detroit Lions: Bears 30, Lions 20

Washington Redskins (+7.5, 40.5 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 23, Redskins 20

Atlanta Falcons (+13, 59.5 O/U) at New Orleans Saints: Saints 44, Falcons 33

Sunday, November 25

Cleveland Browns (+3, 47.5 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: Browns 28, Bengals 24

Seattle Seahawks (+3.5, 47.5 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Seahawks 22, Panthers 21

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 37.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Jaguars 18, Bills 12

Oakland Raiders (+10.5, 42.5 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 26, Raiders 17

San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 55 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 27

New York Giants (+6, 46 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 25, Giants 21

New England Patriots (-9.5, 46 O/U) at New York Jets: Patriots 33, Jets 21

Arizona Cardinals (+12, 45 O/U) at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 27, Cardinals 20

Miami Dolphins (+10, 50.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 30, Dolphins 21

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 47 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Steelers 24, Broncos 17

Green Bay Packers (+3.5, 48 O/U) at Minnesota Vikings: Packers 26, Vikings 25

Monday, November 26

Tennessee Titans (+6, 41.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Titans 22

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Redskins take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of Thanksgiving. Washington will be forced to do so without starting quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a broken leg during last week's loss to the Houston Texans.

Instead, the Redskins will be forced to rely on journeyman backup Colt McCoy. This is likely why the current spread spots Washington more than a touchdown.

Don't be fooled into thinking that there will be a massive drop-off with McCoy in the lineup. He has been with Washington since 2014, the same year head coach Jay Gruden joined the team. He knows Gruden's offense inside out and will be able to execute it to its fullest.

This means Washington will remain competitive against its division rival. We don't believe the Redskins will actually win—largely because the offensive line is at less than full strength—but they won't lose by a touchdown either.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

To put it bluntly, the New England Patriots got their collective butts whipped by the Tennessee Titans before last week's bye. One of the biggest questions of the week is how the team will respond. We expect them to win big against the rival New York Jets.

The Patriots are spotting the Jets nearly 10 points, and that isn't going to be enough. This is an opponent New England knows well, and the Patriots have had a full two weeks to prepare.

In addition, the Jets still don't know if rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will return to the starting lineup. Darnold hasn't yet returned to practice, but he has tested his injured foot by jogging.

"It feels good. It feels great," Darnold said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "Nothing for me to complain about. No pain, either."

While Darnold may not be back, star Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Expect New England to bounce back by pouring it on.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

The Houston Texans can grab a firm grasp on the AFC South with a win on Monday night over the Tennessee Titans. Can they get it by at least six points? We're not so sure.

Now, the Titans were embarrassed by the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 last week, but we expect them to bounce back and hang tough with the Texans. Let's not forget that Tennessee manhandled both the Cowboys and the Patriots before the Colts game.

Marcus Mariota was forced to leave that game with an injury, but it appears he'll be fine to go against Houston.

"He's getting treatment and it's really not even the elbow," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. "He had a stinger when a guy hit him in the head."

Expect Tennessee to keep it close.