Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson TV Schedule, Live Stream and Latest Odds

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off on Friday for a $9 million (£7 million) jackpot, as two longtime rivals and golfing greats battle in Capital One's The Match.

Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas will host a showdown between two Goliaths of golf, who boast a combined 19 major championships and two of the most gilded careers in the sport.

The Match will be broadcast on B/R Live, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and other pay-per-view media for $19.99.

Each player and his caddie will be miked up during the event, and Woods and Mickelson will also play for bets such as longest drive and closest to the pin.

Proceeds from the bets will go to charity, per Phil Casey for The Independent, as will a portion of the main prize purse, per Golf.com's Pat Ralph.



Date: Friday, November 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. local time

Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

TV Start Time: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. local time

Odds

Tiger Woods: 53-100

Phil Mickelson: 33-20

Via OddsShark.

Preview

Woods, 42, heads into the exhibition duel as clear favourite to topple Mickelson, 48.

The two veterans have traded light fighting words since the possibility of the winner-takes-all matchup first emerged at the 2018 Players' Championship in May.

It's been built up as a spectacle of major proportions, and each star confidently predicted a course to victory when filming HBO's The Match 24/7:

Mickelson is the underdog coming into Friday's contest, but the right pin placement or green speed—Woods prefers faster greens—could run in Lefty's favour, especially if he's able to attempt his preferred cut inside.

Woods recently appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA and joked that he has long held a psychological advantage over his fellow American:

The introduction of side bets is an intriguing twist on what already promises to be an event of extremely high quality.

The fact Woods and Mickelson will donate those bets to charity makes it all the sweeter, and the former previewed that aspect and some of the wagers we could see:

Woods accounts for 14 of the 19 majors won between these two players, while the 80 PGA Tour victories he's claimed also stands out in comparison to his opponent's 43.

However, Mickelson will look to overturn the odds and beat Woods to a huge payday at Shadow Creek, where either icon has the potential to triumph on the day.