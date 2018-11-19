MLB Trade Rumors: Indians' Yan Gomes, SPs Receiving 'Significant' Interest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases on a two run homer during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on September 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians are "drawing significant trade interest" in All-Star catcher Yan Gomes and their starting pitchers on the market, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday.

Rosenthal spoke to a front-office executive who said the Indians are "scrambling to get young players."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported earlier this month Cleveland was willing to listen to offers for a number of proven veterans, including Gomes, Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Edwin Encarnacion.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

