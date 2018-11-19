MLB Trade Rumors: Indians' Yan Gomes, SPs Receiving 'Significant' Interest

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians are "drawing significant trade interest" in All-Star catcher Yan Gomes and their starting pitchers on the market, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday.

Rosenthal spoke to a front-office executive who said the Indians are "scrambling to get young players."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported earlier this month Cleveland was willing to listen to offers for a number of proven veterans, including Gomes, Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Edwin Encarnacion.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.