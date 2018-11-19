Ronda Rousey to Face Nia Jax at WWE TLC 2018 After Beating Mickie James on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

During Raw on Monday night, Rousey referenced a title match against Jax at WWE's next pay-per-view.

Jax earned a shot for the Raw women's title by winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution in October.

Before she could get to TLC, Rousey had to successfully defend her belt in an impromptu match with Mickie James on Raw. As Rousey headed up the entrance ramp after her victory, Jax was there to remind her what could be in store Dec. 16.

This will be the second time Jax and Rousey face off in a singles bout. They wrestled at Money in the Bank in June, with Alexa Bliss cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase and walking away with the title.

That match was also notable for being the first time Rousey stepped inside a WWE ring in a one-on-one contest.

Now that Rousey is settled in—and without the potential for Bliss to steal the spotlight—her rematch with Jax should be an upgrade over what was already a solid back-and-forth affair at Money in the Bank.