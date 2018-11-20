Jared Goff, Rams Stun Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 54-51 in Record-Breaking MNF

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams earned bragging rights until a potential rematch in the Super Bowl with an epic 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in arguably the NFL's game of the year.

Los Angeles improved to 10-1, while its AFC foe fell to 9-2 in a back-and-forth clash that featured MVP candidates Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley going up against vulnerable defenses. Goff hit Gerald Everett for a 40-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining before the Rams defense delivered with interceptions from Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner on Kansas City's last two drives.

Goff came away with the win in the quarterback showdown and finished 31-of-49 for 413 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, while Mahomes countered at 33-of-46 for 478 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The two signal-callers provided the fireworks in the first game in NFL history with both teams scoring at least 50 points, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Chiefs vs. Rams Lives Up to Hype as 2018's Game of the Year

Every once in a while a game comes along and reminds fans why they fell in love with sports in the first place.

Monday night's epic was one of those games.

It featured generational talents on both sides, an iconic location, fourth-quarter drama, lead changes and a record-setting point total. It was the best the NFL has to offer on a prime-time stage, and Mahomes and Goff capped it off with a duel in the final stretch.

It appeared as if Mahomes would emerge victorious when he overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and hit Chris Conley with less than three minutes remaining to take the lead, but Goff answered with the strike to Everett.

Even in the loss, Mahomes treated fans to a career performance in what is shaping up to be one of the most memorable introductory seasons in league history, while Goff consistently answered like he was trading blows in a heavyweight bout. Mixed in were incredible plays from the likes of Brandin Cooks (eight catches for 107 yards), Travis Kelce (10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown) and Tyreek Hill.

Hill finished with 10 catches for 215 yards and two scores, consistently turning on the jets and blowing past some of the world's best athletes with Olympic-like speed.

Even fans of defense had things to cheer for in the back-and-forth shootout. Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam found the end zone twice, Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey scored on a fumble return after the entire defensive front converged on Goff, and the Rams sealed the win with two picks.

Twitter was made for nights like this:

New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers fans will surely disagree, but the NFL couldn't ask for a better Super Bowl matchup. This game was hyped up for weeks with so much talent everywhere and two combined losses between the teams, and it still delivered by living up to and surpassing an almost impossibly high bar.

While it might ruin future NFL games for fans, they can savor this one for the rest of the 2018 campaign.

Aaron Donald's Brilliance Good Enough to Rescue Shaky Rams Defense

The Rams signed Aaron Donald to a six-year, $135 million contract this offseason. If anything, he's worth more than that.

It appeared as if the Chiefs were seizing control in the second quarter when they turned a 13-0 deficit into a 17-16 lead, but Donald had other ideas. He steamrolled through the offensive line for a strip-sack, and Ebukam—who was impressive in addition to his scores with three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits—returned the fumble for his first of two touchdowns.

Nobody had scored one defensive TD against Kansas City all season:

Opponents must account for Donald with multiple blockers on almost every play lest they open themselves up to similar drastic momentum swings. The Chiefs didn't learn their lesson and single-blocked him in the first possession of the second half with Cam Erving, who didn't have a chance.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year blew right past him for another strip-sack, ending the promising drive in Los Angeles territory.

Los Angeles hasn't made headlines with a defense that is just 20th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics, but it doesn't have to be a dominant force with the offensive firepower on the other side. All it may take in a given game is one or two monstrous plays from Donald to crack the door open enough for Goff and Co. to go right through it.

It isn't difficult to envision a playoff shootout with the Saints in which Donald makes the difference with one field-position-shifting turnover or sack. He could also provide his offense with a much-needed spark with a critical turnover in a postseason matchup with the stout Chicago Bears defense.

Kansas City could have found itself ahead by multiple scores by the middle of the third quarter without Donald on the field making those plays. Instead, he was taking points away from Mahomes and giving an offense that doesn't need much help field position and some scoring assistance.

That type of individual brilliance can swing playoff battles and elevate an otherwise suspect defense as the season shifts toward crunch time. Whether he is making the plays himself like he was Monday or occupying multiple blockers to open up rushing lanes for teammates, Donald is capable of single-handedly altering the important games to come.

What's Next?

Both teams will enjoy a bye in Week 12 before the Chiefs are at the Oakland Raiders and the Rams are at the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.