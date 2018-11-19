Texas DE Breckyn Hager Forced to Apologize by Big 12 After Saying OU 'Sucks'

Texas Longhorns defensive end Breckyn Hager received a public reprimand from the Big 12, the conference announced Monday.

Hager had choice words for the Oklahoma Sooners following his team's 24-10 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

"Hey, OU has no defense," he told reporters. "And what time is it? It's 11:12...and OU still sucks."

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Hager's comments were his second violation of the conference's rules regarding sportsmanship and thus required an official reprimand and public apology.

Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation shared Hager's apology:

Hager could've chosen a more diplomatic way to get his point across, but his first statement wasn't wide of the mark.

The Sooners allowed 40 points and 524 yards to the Kansas Jayhawks in their victory Saturday. Oklahoma is giving up 425.8 yards per game, which ranks 87th in the FBS, and ranks 77th in S&P+ defensive rating, according to Football Outsiders.

Since he's a senior, Hager only needs to wait a few more months before he can finally unleash his best trash talk without fear of repercussions from the Big 12.

