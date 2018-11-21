College Basketball Hot Seat: Coaches in Danger After Rough Starts

1 of 6

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

Fordham is 4-1, which sounds nice until you look at the schedule.

All four of the wins came at home. One was against City College of New York, which isn't a Division I program. The other three were by a combined margin of 13 points against teams outside the KenPom.com Top 200. The most recent win necessitated five points in the final seconds for a minor miracle of a comeback.

Worse, the loss was to Houston Baptist, which is otherwise 0-2 with a 30-point loss to Arizona and a 37-point loss to Wisconsin.

Jeff Neubauer is trying to get wins against a schedule that makes Georgetown's 2017 nonconference slate look daunting, but we're not buying it. Neither is KenPom. In spite of the record, Fordham has dropped eight spots since the preseason rankings, now sitting at No. 248.

Granted, 4-1 is a lot better than 0-5, but it doesn't obscure the fact that this program is worse than it was three years ago. With a roster mostly comprised of Tom Pecora's recruits, Neubauer won 17 games in his first season (2015-16). But that number dropped to 13 the following campaign and nine last year.

More disturbing than the win total, though, is the inability to keep players on the roster.

In the two-week window between firing Pecora and hiring Neubauer, Fordham lost Eric Paschall, who has since become a star at Villanova. It's impossible to pin that one on the new guy. But of the six underclassmen who averaged better than 3.0 points per game in Neubauer's first season with the Rams, all but one (David Pekarek) eventually transferred.

Fordham lost Christian Sengfelder to Boise State, Jon Severe to Iona, Antwoine Anderson to Connecticut, Nych Smith to Winthrop and Joseph Chartouny to Marquette.

Combine those losses with the 5-25 record against KenPom Top 100 teams over the past three-plus seasons, and it's going to take more than a few wins over Columbia and Youngstown State to avoid a coaching change.