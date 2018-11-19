Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Mets Looking at Patrick Corbin, More If Ace Dealt

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

The New York Mets are not necessarily looking to tank the 2019 season if they trade starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this winter.

Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported Monday that the team is thinking about trading Syndergaard and then replacing him with a major free agent on the open market. That would allow New York to recoup prospects for the right-hander to build for its future while not taking a step back in the present.

The Mets would likely net massive return for Syndergaard, a 26-year-old power arm who does not reach unrestricted free agency until 2022. 

                                                                                 

