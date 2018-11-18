Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for IC Title at WWE TLC Revealed at Survivor Series

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Shortly after defending his intercontinental title against Shinsuke Nakamura Sunday night at Survivor Series, Seth Rollins got news of his next big match against Dean Ambrose.

"Ambrose has been hiding ever since he stuck his knife in my back and Roman Reigns' back a few weeks ago," Rollins said.

Ambrose and Rollins worked together to win the Raw tag team title last month, but there was a betrayal moments after the match:

There will now be a chance at revenge at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

While there will be many more matches announced over the next month for the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for December 16 in San Jose, California, the matchup between Rollins and Ambrose has the potential to be one of the best on the entire card.