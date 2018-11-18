Report: Colin Kaepernick Works Out 6 Days a Week Hoping to Make NFL Comeback

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Though Colin Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since 2016, he reportedly hasn't lost interest in playing.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still training for a potential return.

"He continues to work out five hours per day, six days per week for one reason and one reason alone. He wants to play," Florio wrote.

This disputes the reporting of Mike Jones of USA Today, who tweeted Sunday people familiar with the quarterback "aren't even so sure he WANTS to play anymore."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Luck Is Back and Rejoining the MVP Race

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Luck Is Back and Rejoining the MVP Race

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Dominate Eagles in Blowout Win

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Dominate Eagles in Blowout Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Reported Incident Between Gruden, Carr & Smith Was Overblown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reported Incident Between Gruden, Carr & Smith Was Overblown

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Smith Done for Season After Gruesome Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Smith Done for Season After Gruesome Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report