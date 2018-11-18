Report: Colin Kaepernick Works Out 6 Days a Week Hoping to Make NFL Comeback

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Though Colin Kaepernick hasn't been on an NFL roster since 2016, he reportedly hasn't lost interest in playing.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still training for a potential return.

"He continues to work out five hours per day, six days per week for one reason and one reason alone. He wants to play," Florio wrote.

This disputes the reporting of Mike Jones of USA Today, who tweeted Sunday people familiar with the quarterback "aren't even so sure he WANTS to play anymore."

