2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 11

Week 11 had significant implications for the 2019 NFL draft order, as a number of struggling teams picked up surprising victories to hurt their chances of earning the No. 1 overall selection.

The Oakland Raiders entered the week in position to earn the No. 1 pick, but an upset victory over the Arizona Cardinals dropped Jon Gruden's squad to No. 3, according to Tankathon.com. The New York Giants, who were in the No. 2 slot a few weeks ago, have now won two straight and dropped to No. 5.

These recent developments have made the battle for the top spot wide open, as eight teams are either 2-8 or 3-7.

Based on the current draft order, here's a look at how the 2019 draft could play out, followed by a closer look at three early selections:

1. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Arizona Cardinals: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. Oakland Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

4. New York Jets: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

5. New York Giants: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

9. Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

10. Detroit Lions: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

11. Atlanta Falcons: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin



12. Philadelphia Eagles: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

13. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Green Bay Packers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

15. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

16. Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

17. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

18. Tennessee Titans: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

19. Seattle Seahawks: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

20. Cincinnati Bengals: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Baltimore Ravens: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Minnesota Vikings: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

23. Washington Redskins: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

24. Houston Texans: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

25. Carolina Panthers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

26. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State



27. Los Angeles Chargers: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

28. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan



30. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

32. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It's too early to start projecting trades in a mock draft, but if San Francisco remains atop the draft they could shop the pick to the highest bidder.

Since the 49ers already have Jimmy Garoppolo locked up to a long-term contract, they aren't in the market for a quarterback. However, many others—Giants, Raiders, Broncos, to name a few—will likely join in the bidding war in an effort to land Oregon's Justin Herbert.

The Raiders own three first-round picks, so they will be the favorite to move up for Herbert, however, others could still out-bid Oakland by getting creative with their offers.

In the unlikely event that San Francisco chooses to stay at No. 1, Ohio State's Nick Bosa will be the heavy favorite to be their selection.

The 49ers have invested heavily in their front seven in recent years, selecting Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and DeForest Buckner in the first round. Each of those young linemen have proved to be valuable selections for the 49ers, but getting to the quarterback is not their strength. That trio has only combined for 10 sacks this season.

Bosa is a well-rounded lineman, but his forte is collapsing the pocket and wreaking havoc in the backfield. He would add a new dimension to the 49ers defense.

5. New York Giants: Jonah Williams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Landing Eli Manning's replacement should be the Giants' priority, but a 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday pushed them further away from the No. 1 slot. It's starting to look like the Giants will need to trade up for Herbert, which may be difficult to pull off given Oakland's collection of draft picks.

If the Giants can't land a quarterback, Plan B should be to upgrade the offensive line in an effort to build a unit capable of protecting the quarterback of the future when he arrives.

Manning was sacked four more times on Sunday, bringing his season total to 36—just three sacks shy of his career high set in 2013.

The Giants shelled out big money for left tackle Nate Solder, but he's fallen short of expectations, and they may be forced to admit their mistake after just one season.

Alabama's Jonah Williams looks like the premier lineman at this early stage of the process and offers added value due to his experience at both left and right tackle.

14. Green Bay Packers: N'Keal Harry

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Randall Cobb ranks among the Packers' all-time leading receivers, consistently providing Aaron Rodgers with a reliable target over his eight years in Green Bay. His run may be coming to an end, however, as his contract expires at the end of this season.

Having already invested heavily in Davante Adams through the 2021 season, it may be difficult for the Packers to re-sign the 28-year-old Cobb as well.

If Green Bay opts to invest its money in other positions, a replacement for Cobb could be found in the draft.

Arizona State's N'Keal Harry wouldn't be a direct replacement for Cobb, who has excelled as an all-purpose weapon in Green Bay. However, Harry's 6'4" frame would give Rodgers another downfield weapon in the passing game.

If Green Bay wants to find someone in Cobb's mold, they could also target Ohio State's Parris Campbell or South Carolina's Deebo Samuel, both of whom would likely be Day 2 targets.