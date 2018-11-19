Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Bill Feig/Associated Press

If you were sharp enough to pick up Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and start one (or even both) of them in Week 11 of your fantasy football season, congratulations are in order. Both players each went off for 157 receiving yards and a touchdown.

If you didn't pick up either player, the chances are you can still get one of them as Moore and Smith are available in 61 and 75 percent of Yahoo leagues, respectively.

Both easily found their way onto a Week 12 waiver-wire pickup recommendation list below, but you can also check out some projections for other top players as the 2018 NFL regular season starts winding down.

Top 15 Quarterbacks

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (vs. Oakland Raiders): 150 passing yards, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns (33 points)

2. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (vs. New York Giants): 300 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception (32 points)

3. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 350 passing yards, 4 touchdowns (30 points)

4. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (vs. Green Bay Packers): 350 passing yards, 4 touchdowns (30 points)

5. Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (vs. Miami Dolphins): 350 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns (28 points)

6. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (at New Orleans Saints): 375 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception (26 points)

7. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdowns, 2 interceptions (26 points)

8. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (vs. Tennessee Titans): 275 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns (26 points)

9. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (at Minnesota Vikings): 300 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns (25 points)

10. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (at New York Jets): 325 yards, 3 touchdowns (25 points)

11. New York Giants QB Eli Manning (at Philadelphia Eagles): 325 passing yards, 3 touchdowns (25 points)

12. San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens: 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns (24 points)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston: 350 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions (23 points)

14. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield: 250 passing yards, 3 touchdowns (22 points)

15. Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (at Detroit Lions): 250 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception (21 points)

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has not been sacked on his last 214 dropbacks, per Mike Wells of ESPN.

Kevin Brown of 1070 The Fan also reported that Luck has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in his last seven games. Only New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, ex-Colt and Denver Bronco quarterback Peyton Manning and ex-Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino have ever accomplished that feat.

Brady and Manning had streaks of 10 and eight, respectively with three straight touchdown passes. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Luck join Manning on Sunday against the Dolphins, who have lost five of their past seven games and are running into a Colts team that have won four consecutive games by an average of 19.25 points.

The Dolphins also allow 8.1 yards per pass attempt, which was the fifth-worst mark in the league through 10 weeks.

The bottom line is as follows: Luck is one of the NFL's hottest players, the Colts are one of the NFL's hottest teams and the struggling Dolphins are running into a buzzsaw. This is a recipe for another Luck-led offensive explosion from the Colts.

Top 25 Running Backs

1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at Philadelphia Eagles): 6 catches, 200 yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns (38 points)

2. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (vs. Washington Redskins): 4 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns (30 points)

3. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (vs. Arizona Cardinals): 4 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns (30 points)

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 5 catches, 110 yards from scrimmage, 2 touchdowns (28 points)

5. New England Patriots RB James White (at New York Jets): 6 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (24 points)

6. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson (at Los Angeles Chargers): 5 catches, 130 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (24 points)

7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 5 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (23 points)

8. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at Minnesota Vikings): 3 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (23 points)

9. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (vs. Green Bay Packers): 3 catches, 130 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (22 points)

10. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 4 catches, 110 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (21 points)

11. San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida: 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (21 points)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner (at Denver Broncos): 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (21 points)

13. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (at Detroit Lions): 5 catches, 90 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (20 points)

14. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson (at Carolina Panthers): 2 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (20 points)

15. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 2 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (20 points)

16. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 2 catches, 110 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (19 points)

17. Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr.: 6 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (18 points)

18. Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis (at Houston Texans): 5 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (18 points)

19. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman (at New Orleans Saints): 3 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (17 points)

20. Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards (vs. Oakland Raiders): 110 rushing yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

21. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack (vs. Miami Dolphins): 2 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (16 points)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Peyton Barber: 2 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (16 points)

23. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 1 catch, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (13 points)

24. Detroit Lions RB Theo Riddick (vs. Chicago Bears): 6 catches, 70 yards (13 points)

25. Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 touchdown (12 points)

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones (at Minnesota Vikings)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has amassed at least six carries in 12 career games. He has rushed for at least five yards per carry in nine of those 12 contests.

The ex-UTEP star is the NFL's most efficient running back thanks to a league-leading 6.4 yards per carry. The opposing matchup doesn't seem to matter much, as he's done well against a few stout run defenses (e.g. rushing for 65 yards on 11 carries against the Buffalo Bills, who give up just four yards per rush).

Jones has the Minnesota Vikings on the road up next, and they sport one of the game's best run defenses. But how can you bet against Jones right now? Not only is he finally the team's No. 1 running back after splitting time in a three-man backfield in September, Jones also has four touchdowns in his past two games.

He and wideout Davante Adams are the team's top two options when the team nears the end zone, so expect Jones to see more scoring opportunities on Sunday.

Top 30 Wide Receivers

1. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at Philadelphia Eagles): 8 catches, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns (35 points)

2. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 9 catches, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns (34 points)

3. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Tennessee Titans): 8 catches, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns (32 points)

4. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (at New Orleans Saints): 9 catches, 160 yards, 1 touchdown (31 points)

5. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (vs. Green Bay Packers): 9 catches, 130 yards, 1 touchdown (28 points)

6. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (vs. Miami Dolphins): 7 catches, 140 yards, 1 touchdown (27 points)

7. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers): 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 touchdown (26 points)

8. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (at Minnesota Vikings): 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 touchdown (25 points)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 touchdown (24 points)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown (at Denver Broncos): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 touchdown (24 points)

11. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry: 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (23 points)

12. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (at Los Angeles Chargers): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (23 points)

13. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (vs. New York Giants): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (23 points)

14. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (vs. Chicago Bears): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (22 points)

15. San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin: 4 catches, 120 yards, 1 touchdown (22 points)

16. Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (at Carolina Panthers): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (22 points)

17. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (at New York Jets): 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown (22 points)

18. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown (21 points)

19. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (vs. Green Bay Packers): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown (21 points)

20. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (at New York Jets): 5 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown (20 points)

21. Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee (vs. Tennessee Titans): 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (20 points)

22. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (vs. Arizona Cardinals): 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown (20 points)

23. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (19 points)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (at Denver Broncos): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (19 points)

25. New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (at Philadelphia Eagles): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (18 points)

26. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (vs. Washington Redskins): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (18 points)

27. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

29. Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller (at Detroit Lions): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 touchdown (16 points)

30. Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate (vs. New York Giants): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 touchdown (16 points)

New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (at Philadelphia Eagles)

Perhaps it's a coincidence, but New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard seems to save his best performances for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite a relatively quiet performance against Philadelphia earlier this season (three catches, 37 receiving yards), the third-year pro has posted the following stats in five lifetime games against his team's NFC East rival: 31 catches, 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Of course, rosters turn over year after year, so career-long patterns may not stay the same. However, the Eagles secondary is arguably the most banged-up unit in the entire league, so Shepard could be in line for another big game versus Philadelphia.

Safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Ronald Darby are out for the year, cornerback Jalen Mills has been out for a couple of contests and cornerbacks Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas all left Sunday's matchup at the New Orleans Saints with various ailments.

The Saints had no issue going to the air, as quarterback Drew Brees completed 23-of-30 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns. While the Giants are nowhere near the Saints' level, they can take advantage with their talented pass-catching crew, which includes Shepard as the No. 2 wideout.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 9 catches, 140 yards, 2 touchdowns (35 points)

2. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (vs. New York Giants): 10 catches, 120 yards, 2 touchdowns (34 points)

3. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton (at Detroit Lions): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (19 points)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (19 points)

5. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (at New Orleans Saints): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (19 points)

6. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle (vs. Miami Dolphins): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (18 points)

7. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (at Dallas Cowboys): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

8. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (at New York Jets): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

9. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 touchdown (16 points)

10. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (at Cincinnati Bengals): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown (14 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has played nine full games this season (he left one versus the Chicago Bears early with an MCL sprain). In eight of those nine contests, Howard has amassed 53 or more receiving yards.

It's a remarkable feat considering Howard isn't targeted nearly as much as other players in his position group with an average of just 4.8 looks per game.

The ex-Alabama star makes the most of his opportunities, with 16.6 yards per reception. Howard is also a frequent Bucs target when the team nears the end zone with five touchdowns.

On Sunday, Howard faces the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed 26.6 points per game. Despite the team's struggles, the Bucs offense is still one of the better units in the league thanks to 26.7 points per game.

Howard should see quality opportunities in this one.

Top 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups for Week 12

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (vs. Oakland Raiders): 150 passing yards, 150 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns (33 points)

2. San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns (24 points)

3. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown (21 points)

4. Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee (vs. Tennessee Titans): 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (20 points)

5. Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards (vs. Oakland Raiders): 110 rushing yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

6. Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller (at Detroit Lions): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 touchdown (16 points)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (vs. San Francisco 49ers): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

8. Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Moore (vs. Seattle Seahawks): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown (17 points)

9. Detroit Lions RB Theo Riddick (vs. Chicago Bears): 6 catches, 70 yards (13 points)

10. Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith (at Houston Texans): 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

Waiver-Wire Rundown

The upcoming waiver wire is unusually stacked with excellent Week 12 options at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson figures to be the top option at signal-caller.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. While it's highly unlikely Jackson will be rushing 27 times per game in usual starter Joe Flacco's absence (the 11-year pro is nursing a hip injury and likely won't be available for Week 12), he's home against a 2-8 Oakland Raiders team that's allowed 29.2 points per game. Expect more success for Jackson.

His primary backfield mate on Sunday (rookie running back Gus Edwards) got the most extensive workload of his short career thanks to 17 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown. Given the Ravens' significant struggles running the ball, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Edwards get another shot as the team's primary rusher on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith was no match for the shorthanded Eagles secondary with 10 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

He and the rest of his team has a quick turnaround as they play at home on Thanksgiving Day against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints have a mini-advantage in that they don't have to travel, but New Orleans has won nine straight while the Falcons are reeling after two straight losses to fall to 4-6.

The Saints are also the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, so Smith could post another dominant performance.