Predicting the 2018-19 MLB Offseason's Biggest Blockbuster Trades

The Houston Astros' quest to repeat as MLB champions fell short in 2018. With much of their title-winning core intact, they'll surely reload this offseason.

They need to make a decision on free agent Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and could use reinforcements in the bullpen.

Their biggest priority should be upgrading a weak-hitting catching corps that consisted of Brian McCann (.212 average), Max Stassi (.226) and Martin Maldonado (.231). McCann and Maldonado are free agents, leaving Stassi alone atop the depth chart.

The Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto led all catchers with 4.8 WAR by FanGraphs' measure while cracking 21 home runs with an .825 OPS. He's entering his age-28 season and is controllable through 2020. The rebuilding Fish don't have to trade him, but his value may never be higher.

That seems like a great fit for the Astros, but the Marlins' asking price is reportedly sky-high.

According to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, Houston and Miami have "remained in contact" regarding Realmuto. The Marlins, Morosi added, want either right-hander Forrest Whitley or outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Astros' No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.

That's steep. Both profile as impact players at the highest level. But the Astros are in a win-now window, and top-shelf catchers on the right side of 30 don't come along every offseason.

Losing Whitley or Tucker plus ancillary pieces will sting, but it will also set Houston up for a return to Commissioner's Trophy glory.