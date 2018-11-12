B.S. Meter on the Top MLB Free-Agency and Trade Rumors

2 of 9

Sticking with the Cubs, we've got the mother of all "say whaaat?" rumors, and it's centered on superstar third baseman Kris Bryant.

According to ESPN.com's Buster Olney, the Cubbies "are willing to discuss trade proposals for almost all of the players on their roster," including Bryant, per sources.

Bryant, Olney notes, had shoulder issues and underwent two disabled list stints in 2018. Concurrently, he hit .272 with 13 home runs in 102 games.

He's also into his arbitration years, meaning he'll get progressively more expensive before he hits free agency after the 2021 season.

All that stipulated, it's difficult, if not impossible, to imagine that Chicago would trade the 2016 NL MVP, especially after a down year when his value might be depressed.

Executive Theo Epstein didn't slam the door on a Bryant trade, but he came close.

At the general managers meetings, Epstein said the Cubs had no "untouchable" players on the roster, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

He later clarified those remarks.

"I answered a general question about whether we have untouchables," Epstein said, per Sullivan. "Like most every organization, we will listen to anything, but that's just an operating philosophy. We are lucky to have some impact players, and we are looking to add to them, not subtract."

The Hamels extension bears that out. This one stinks from a mile away.

B.S. Meter: High