Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Wouldn't Trade Dak Prescott Even If Offered No. 1 Pick

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be experiencing a somewhat underwhelming 2018 season, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones remains committed to the third-year passer.

Jones went so far Sunday as to say he wouldn't trade Prescott, even if offered two draft picks, one of them being the No. 1 overall selection, per the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.

"When I say man, he's our future," Jones said. "I don't know how we could ask for more, to have this opportunity for him to progress the way he has. If someone walked in here right now and looked like they were going to get the No. 1 pick in the draft and said we'll give you two picks for Dak. I wouldn't even consider it. No."

Entering Week 11, Prescott had thrown for 1,930 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. Football Outsiders ranked him 30th among qualified quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

In general, Prescott has failed to take major strides forward after reaching the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2016. He finished that year with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, and his 104.9 quarterback rating was third-best in the league.

As Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted, Jones' comments could prove somewhat counterproductive because he, as the team owner, is making it abundantly clear how much he values Prescott. Jones can't exactly turn around and play hardball with Prescott, who's set to become a free agent in 2020, when contract negotiations begin.

Then there's the questionable stance of turning down two draft picks—including the top overall selection—in return for Prescott.

If the Cowboys flipped Prescott for that kind of return, then they could add a potential franchise quarterback while subsequently getting another impact rookie a year later.

Jones obviously isn't going to cast doubt about Prescott's long-term future while Dallas is in the middle of the season. But he might have overcompensated with how highly he spoke of the team's starting quarterback.