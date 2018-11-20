Capital One's The Match: Everything You Need to Know About Tiger vs. Phil

0 of 7

Ladies and gentlemen, it's pay-per-view fight week...

Golf style.

Decades-long rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will get together Nov. 23—the day after Thanksgiving—for a novel one-on-one competition in which the winner over 18 holes at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas will pocket a cool $9 million.

"Capital One's The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" will go for $19.99 via a handful of providers, including B/R Live, and the competition will include side challenges such as closest to the pin and longest drive.

No tickets have been sold to attend the match, meaning the gallery will be comprised of invited guests, and both players will donate some of the post-holiday largesse to charity.

The players have dominated the domestic and world golf scenes over the past two decades, and we've compiled a list of everything you'll need to know as you count down the hours to Friday's afternoon tee-off.

