Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Odds: Latest Lines for Black Friday Event

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' status as the favourite to win his head-to-head match against Phil Mickelson at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas on Black Friday has stood firm.

Per OddsShark.com's Stephen Campbell, Woods is 1-2 to win Capital One's The Match, compared to 17-10 odds for Mickelson.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Both men have had their fair portion of struggles of late, but Woods easily had the better 2018 campaign, including a win at the Tour Championship in September. The 42-year-old's form appeared scorching at the time, giving the American team a huge weapon entering the Ryder Cup.

Unfortunately, both he and Mickelson fell flat in Paris, leading sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter to question the upcoming event in Vegas:

The two longtime rivals have been among the biggest names in golf for years, winning an incredible 19 majors between them. If there were ever two players who could sell a pay-per-view in the sport, it would be them.

The shorter format of the single round should favour Mickelson, who at 48 years old still flashes tremendous shot-making at times but can struggle for consistency.

Woods impressed with excellent approach play and good putting at the Tour Championship, and if he can get anywhere close to that form, Friday's clash shouldn't be much of a contest.

Shadow Creek Golf Club is a straightforward course with limited quirky features, and that may take away some of the creativity Mickelson is famed for.

Anything can happen over the course of a single round, however, with one bad positional shot potentially ruining any chance of winning the $9 million prize.