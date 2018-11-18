Race to Dubai 2018 Winner: Francesco Molinari Tops Rankings, Prize Money Info

Race to Dubai 2018 Winner: Francesco Molinari Tops Rankings, Prize Money InfoNovember 18, 2018
Francesco Molinari retained his place atop the rankings to win the 2018 Race to Dubai on Sunday after closest rival Tommy Fleetwood failed to win the DP World Tour Championship.
The European Tour confirmed British Open winner Molinari as the Race champion:
IT'S OFFICIAL 🥇 Francesco Molinari is the 2018 #RaceToDubai champion. https://t.co/dLBmuxjcdQ
Fleetwood carded a four-under 68 on Sunday to finish 10 under overall, but that still left him trailing the clubhouse leaders to ensure he could not win the event and leapfrog the Italian in the standings.
Race to Dubai Standings (Points, Prize Money)
1. Francesco Molinari (4,709,921, $1.25 million)
1. Tommy Fleetwood (3,684,755, $750,000)
3. Justin Rose (3,431,616, $600,000)
4. Patrick Reed (3,268,511, $500,000)
5. Xander Schauffele (3,092,488, $400,000)
The top 10 finishers in the race will share a purse of $5 million. Of that, Molinari will receive $1.25 million, while Fleetwood has won $750,000 for finishing as runner-up.
As TeamFA demonstrated on Twitter, winning the Race to Dubai has capped an incredible year for the 36-year-old:
Francesco Molinari's 2018: - Won The Open Championship - Went 5-0-0 in the Ryder Cup - He is now the Race to Dubai champion WHAT A YEAR! ⛳️🇮🇹 https://t.co/Ftw5mf4oMp
Speaking to Sky Sports Golf after his victory, it hadn't all sunk in for Molinari:
"This morning on the first tee the announcement is the winner of The Open Championship, Race to Dubai leader, it doesn't sound real." 😳 Francesco Molinari savoured an "incredible" achievement after being crowned Race to Dubai champion. 🏆 Full story: https://t.co/XWjOIVZtAa https://t.co/QN76xnwJca
Fleetwood, who won the Race to Dubai in 2017, was quick to congratulate his successor after his round ended:
The Race is over, and Tommy's the first to congratulate the new Champion. #DPWTC #RolexSeries https://t.co/54KwKPEfIo
Meanwhile, Danny Willett won the DP World Tour Championship.
The 2016 Masters champion shared the overnight lead with Patrick Reed, but he recorded a 68 on Sunday to finish on 18 under for the tournament.
Reed could only card a 70, leaving him in joint second two shots behind.
