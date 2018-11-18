Race to Dubai 2018 Winner: Francesco Molinari Tops Rankings, Prize Money Info

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: Tommy Fleetwood of England (L) shakes hands with Francesco Molinari of Italy after Francesco Molinari wins the Race to Dubai during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Francesco Molinari retained his place atop the rankings to win the 2018 Race to Dubai on Sunday after closest rival Tommy Fleetwood failed to win the DP World Tour Championship.

The European Tour confirmed British Open winner Molinari as the Race champion:

Fleetwood carded a four-under 68 on Sunday to finish 10 under overall, but that still left him trailing the clubhouse leaders to ensure he could not win the event and leapfrog the Italian in the standings.

                                    

Race to Dubai Standings (Points, Prize Money)

1. Francesco Molinari (4,709,921, $1.25 million)

1. Tommy Fleetwood (3,684,755, $750,000)

3. Justin Rose (3,431,616, $600,000)

4. Patrick Reed (3,268,511, $500,000)

5. Xander Schauffele (3,092,488, $400,000)

                      

The top 10 finishers in the race will share a purse of $5 million. Of that, Molinari will receive $1.25 million, while Fleetwood has won $750,000 for finishing as runner-up.

As TeamFA demonstrated on Twitter, winning the Race to Dubai has capped an incredible year for the 36-year-old:

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf after his victory, it hadn't all sunk in for Molinari:

Fleetwood, who won the Race to Dubai in 2017, was quick to congratulate his successor after his round ended:

Meanwhile, Danny Willett won the DP World Tour Championship.

The 2016 Masters champion shared the overnight lead with Patrick Reed, but he recorded a 68 on Sunday to finish on 18 under for the tournament.

Reed could only card a 70, leaving him in joint second two shots behind.

