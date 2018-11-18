Heisman Watch 2018: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa has been at the head of the Heisman Trophy class since the start of the 2018 season.

It doesn't look like he's ready to give up his status anytime soon.

Even though Tagovailoa has been playing the past couple of weeks with a right knee that is somewhere between sore and injured, he came through with another huge statistical game against The Citadel on Saturday.

Alabama was tied 10-10 with the visitors at halftime before rolling to a 50-17 victory. Tagovailoa did his part, completing 18 of 22 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The numbers on the season are incredible, as he has thrown for 2,865 yards with 31 touchdowns and two interceptions. While he doesn't run often, he still has 185 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground.

Tagovailoa is the overwhelming favorite to win the honor. He is listed at -450 by OddsShark, followed by quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma at +500, quarterback Will Grier of West Virginia at +700 and Michigan signal-caller Shea Patterson at +2,000.

A bettor who wants to wager that Tagovailoa will win the vaunted award must risk $450 to win $100, while a Murray backer would have to wager $100 to win $500.

2018 Heisman Trophy Odds



Tua Tagovailoa (QB Alabama) -450

Kyler Murray (QB Oklahoma) +500

Will Grier (QB West Virginia) +700

Shea Patterson (QB Michigan) +2,000

Travis Etienne (RB Clemson) +2,500

Trevor Lawrence (QB Clemson) +2500

Gardner Minshew (QB Washington State) +5,000

Dwayne Haskins (QB Ohio State) +10,000

McKenzie Milton (QB UCF) +10,000

Per OddsShark.

Murray had a big game in Oklahoma's 55-40 win over Kansas on Saturday, completing 21 of 32 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns, and he ran for 99 yards and three TDs. Murray has thrown for 3,310 yards, 34 TDs and six interceptions, and he has 739 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs.

Grier and the West Virginia Mountaineers had everything going their way at Oklahoma State for 30 minutes. However, the Cowboys rallied in the second half and pulled out a 45-41 victory that will likely cause a lot of pain for a team that had an outside chance to make a run at a College Football Playoff spot.

Nevertheless, Grier had a big game, as he threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Grier has 3,325 yards with 33 TDs and eight interceptions.

Patterson is the outsider of the top four candidates, and he had a somewhat pedestrian game Saturday, as he completed 16 of 28 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Indiana. Patterson has thrown for 2,177 yards this season, with a sharp 18-4 TD-interception ratio.

For those who are looking for an outsider, take a look at Gardner Minshew of Washington State. Head coach Mike Leach has given the quarterback a tremendous offensive system, and Minshew has taken advantage of it.

Minshew threw for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in Saturday's 69-28 win over Arizona, and he has 4,385 passing yards for the season, along with 36 TD passes.

Prediction

While Tagovailoa is a huge favorite, Murray deserves strong consideration because of his great numbers, which are as prolific as the Alabama quarterback's production.

Grier is a deserving candidate and should be invited to New York along with Minshew. It would not be a shock if Minshew follows up his huge game against Arizona with another big game against Washington in Week 13.

Tagovailoa is the best player on the best team in the nation. He will win the award, and the vote is not going to be close.